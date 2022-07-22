Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,762.00

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be purchased for $163.90 or 0.00696406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $124,403.10 and approximately $5,762.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015719 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033215 BTC.
About Spaceswap SHAKE
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading
