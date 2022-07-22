Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.95.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

