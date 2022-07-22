SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,620 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,744. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91.

