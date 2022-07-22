SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $174.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.49. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

