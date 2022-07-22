Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00105134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030518 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00019542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00245384 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.