SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109,989.27

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 10% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $109,989.27 and $922.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,612.13 or 0.99860348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00212022 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00253764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00108684 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004268 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005167 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

