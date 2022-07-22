Splyt (SHOPX) Market Cap Tops $3.14 Million

Splyt (SHOPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Splyt coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splyt has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Splyt has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032729 BTC.
Splyt Profile
Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore.
Buying and Selling Splyt
Receive News & Updates for Splyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splyt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.