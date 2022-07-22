Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.25

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 51848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,478,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 1,229,647 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $18,383,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,797,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

