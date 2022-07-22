Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. CLSA began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Square from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.51.

Square Price Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $74.76 on Monday. Square has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.37 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Activity at Square

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,402 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Square

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $17,434,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 141.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,440 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,046,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

