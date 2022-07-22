S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.66. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $104,016.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 184,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

