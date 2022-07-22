Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Tops $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $71.98 million and $11.51 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

