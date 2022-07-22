Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $206.90.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 441,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,771,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,970,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

