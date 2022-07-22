Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of SWK opened at $115.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $206.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after buying an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after buying an additional 570,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after buying an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

