Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.
Shares of SWK opened at $115.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $206.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after buying an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after buying an additional 570,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after buying an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
