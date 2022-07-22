Starbase One Day Trading Volume Reaches $621,330.00 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $377,103.54 and $621,330.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.47 or 0.99997267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.