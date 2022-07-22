State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,063 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $52,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,413. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.