State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $79,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

Insider Activity

American Tower Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.20. 18,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,818. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

