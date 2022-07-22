State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $136.79 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $136,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.19. 13,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,645. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.81. The company has a market cap of $221.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

