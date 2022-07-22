State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $327.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,344,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,137 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $327,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,219 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,974,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 951,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 365,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,321,263 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.