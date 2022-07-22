State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $59.24 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of General Electric worth $59,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,981,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. 114,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

