State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,064 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $76,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. 334,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,613,676. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.