State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $70,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

AMAT traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. 107,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,118,882. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

