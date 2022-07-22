Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 75.25% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.20. 17,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,810. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,397,000 after buying an additional 156,637 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 729,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after buying an additional 136,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.