Stephens Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $2.75

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stephens to $2.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVAH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 501,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $373.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.21. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.77 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,388.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. Rodgers purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 132,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.