Stephens Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $140.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.65.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $114.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average is $131.38. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.