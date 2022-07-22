Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 277.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

