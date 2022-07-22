Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires 651 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3,829.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.36 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

