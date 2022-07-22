Steward Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

