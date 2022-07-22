Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $615,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.