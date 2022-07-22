Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 66 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Steward Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average of $241.57. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.05.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

