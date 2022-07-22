Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steward Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.4% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $815.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $709.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $857.77. The company has a market capitalization of $844.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

