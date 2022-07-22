Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $50.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.71.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $47.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AtriCure by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

