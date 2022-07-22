Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $280.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BDX opened at $241.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.19.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

