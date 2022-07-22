StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys Stock Performance

Athersys stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -1.29. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Athersys by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,823,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,477 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 232.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 733,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 512,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 169.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athersys by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Athersys in the first quarter valued at $195,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

