StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
MediciNova stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.65.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
