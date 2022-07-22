StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.