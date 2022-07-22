StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VBLT. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

VBLT stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.