StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vectrus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $388.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.18 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Howell acquired 1,500 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 2,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,450 shares of company stock worth $186,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vectrus by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

