StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

