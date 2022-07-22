StockNews.com Upgrades Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RS. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:RS opened at $183.67 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.47.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.