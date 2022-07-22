StockNews.com Upgrades SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.08.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $794.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 72,514 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

