Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 22647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Strategic Metals Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 31.70 and a current ratio of 31.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.41 million and a P/E ratio of -16.92.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

