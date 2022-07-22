Stratos Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Stratos has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $1.30 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded 61.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00428281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00158057 BTC.
Stratos Coin Profile
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
Stratos Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Stratos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.