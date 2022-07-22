StrongHands (SHND) Reaches Market Cap of $52,643.05

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $52,643.05 and approximately $19.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001436 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,864,624,404 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

