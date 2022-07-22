Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $244.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $278.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.50.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $200.24 on Monday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.57.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

