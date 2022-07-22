Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$65.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.37 on Friday, hitting C$56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 383,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,609. The stock has a market cap of C$33.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a current ratio of 15,951.83, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$56.14 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.74.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6899994 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

