Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading 4.1% Higher

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 37,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 124,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Wann sold 83,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $101,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,571 shares in the company, valued at $578,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 122.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 101,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

