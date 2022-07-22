Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.40 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $126,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $917,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

