SuperLauncher Trading Up 13.1% This Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $687,580.49 and $3,906.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032729 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,057,035 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
