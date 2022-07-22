SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16), RTT News reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of SIVB traded down $63.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,331. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $374.99 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.36.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $769.00 to $523.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

