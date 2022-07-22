SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myovant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million.

Myovant Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on MYOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $133,358. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,405.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,725 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 138,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.