SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KYMR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250 over the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,103,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 36,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.